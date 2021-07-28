Szmyt on Groza Award watch list for third straight season

Andre Szmyt #91 of the Syracuse Orange kicks a field goal during the third quarter of an NCAA football game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Carrier Dome on November 30, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — The 2018 winner of the Lou Groza Award is back on its watch list ahead of the 2021 season.

Redshirt-junior kicker Andre Szmyt is on the preseason watch list for the third-straight season after winning the award as a redshirt-freshman in his record-breaking 2018 season.

Szmyt, a two-time All-ACC selection, is in striking distance of a number of all-time Syracuse records heading into the season. He currently is the Orange’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (.862), field goals per game (1.6), fourth all-time with 291 career points, third all-time with four 50+ yard field goals, third with 123 career extra points and 56 career field goals.

He wrapped up the 2020 season second among active players with an .862 career field goal percentage and was seventh in points per game (8.3).

Szmyt is the fourth member of the Orange to earn preseason watch list honors after Sean Tucker (Doak Walker Award), Mikel Jones (Butkus Award) and Taj Harris (Biletnikoff Award) were previously placed on national award watch lists in the past two weeks.