Szmyt’s last-second field goal lifts Syracuse to win over Liberty

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Andre Szmyt’s 35-yard field goal as time expired helped lift Syracuse to a 24-21 win over Liberty Friday night at the Carrier Dome.

Now you’re in NEWWWWWW YORRRRRKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/wMeFLJWwVj — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) September 25, 2021

Garrett Shrader made his first career start at quarterback for Syracuse. After a scoreless first quarter, Shrader and the Orange would get on the board first, on a one-yard quarterback keeper. Less than four minutes later, Sean Tucker would find the endzone, racing in from 27 yards to push the ‘Cuse lead to 14-0.

Tucker finished with 32 carries for 169 yards on the ground. He also caught two passes for 27 yards.

Earlier in the 3rd, Garrett Shrader scored his second touchdown of the night, scampering in from ten-yards out. SU would lead 21-7. The Flames though answered by scoring the next 14 points. Liberty’s Malik Willis tossed a 33-yard TD pass to Demario Douglas to tie the game at 21.

With just over eight minutes to play, the Syracuse defense came up with a goal line stand, stopping Liberty on 4th down from the two yard line.

Once again it was the SU defense rising to the occasion. Mikel Jones recovered a Malik Willis fumble with just over four minutes to play.

Syracuse would keep the ball the rest of the way, setting up the Andre Szmyt game-winning field goal.

Shrader finished the night 6 of 15 for 77 yards. He added 53 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Liberty outgained Syracuse 369 yards to SU’s 305 yards.

The win improves Syracuse to 3-1.

SU returns to action next Saturday at Florida State to open ACC play.