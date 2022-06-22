(WSYR-TV) — The defending champions of ‘The Basketball Tournament’, Boeheim’s Army, has found out its schedule and which teams are heading to the Salt City this July.

The TBT announced its bracket Wednesday and Boeheim’s Army, the number one seed in the Syracuse Region July 22-25, are joined by:

2-seed Blue Collar U : A University of Buffalo alumni team starring players from their 2018 and 2019 NCAA Tournament teams, Blue Collar U reached TBT’s semifinals in their first year in 2021.

: A University of Buffalo alumni team starring players from their 2018 and 2019 NCAA Tournament teams, Blue Collar U reached TBT’s semifinals in their first year in 2021. 3-seed Friday Beers : Formerly known as Armored Athlete and now named after the popular content brand, the roster features former NBA players Malcolm Miller and Jarrell Brantley.

: Formerly known as Armored Athlete and now named after the popular content brand, the roster features former NBA players Malcolm Miller and Jarrell Brantley. 4-seed The Nerd Team : Made up primarily of players from Ivy League universities, their roster includes four recently graduated D-I basketball players, including Azar Swain, the star of Yale’s 2022 NCAA Tournament team

: Made up primarily of players from Ivy League universities, their roster includes four recently graduated D-I basketball players, including Azar Swain, the star of Yale’s 2022 NCAA Tournament team 5-seed Brown & White : A second-year alumni team representing St. Bonaventure University.

: A second-year alumni team representing St. Bonaventure University. 6-seed Mental Toughness : A second-year TBT team representing the JCK Foundation, a mental health advocacy organization.

: A second-year TBT team representing the JCK Foundation, a mental health advocacy organization. 7-seed NG Saints : An alumni team representing Philadelphia high-school basketball powerhouse Neuman Goretti, the roster includes former Syracuse stars Scoop Jardine and Rick Jackson.

: An alumni team representing Philadelphia high-school basketball powerhouse Neuman Goretti, the roster includes former Syracuse stars Scoop Jardine and Rick Jackson. 8-seed India Rising: A first-year participant composed of players entirely of Indian descent, the first in TBT history.

Boeheim’s Army will take on India Rising in the first round Friday, July 22, at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will take on the winner of the 4-5 matchup Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. The Syracuse Region championship game is set for Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m. All games are slated for SRC Arena.

The Syracuse Region winner then heads to Dayton, Ohio for Championship Week July 28 through August 2.

Game information for the Syracuse Regional:

First Round

Game 1 – Friday, July 22 – 12 pm ET – (3) Friday Beers vs. (6) Mental Toughness

Game 2 – Friday, July 22 – 2 pm ET – (2) Blue Collar U vs. (7) NG Saints

Game 3 – Friday, July 22 – 5 pm ET – (4) The Nerd Team vs. (5) Brown & White

Game 4 – Friday, July 22 – 7 pm ET – (1) Boehiem’s Army vs. (8) India Rising

Second Round

Game 5 – Saturday, July 23 – 12 pm ET – Friday Beers/Mental Toughness vs. Blue Collar U/NG Saints

Game 6 – Saturday, July 23 – 2 pm ET – Boeheim’s Army/India Rising vs. The Nerd Team/Brown & White

Syracuse Regional Championship

Game 7 – Monday, July 25 – 7 pm ET – Winner of Game 5 vs. Game 6

Last week, Boeheim’s Army announced its roster for the 2022 TBT. Former Boeheim’s Army guard Eric Devendorf, who was noticeably left off the roster, will now be the team’s assistant coach/special advisor to head coach Jeremy Pope. Ryan Blackwell will once again be the associate head coach.