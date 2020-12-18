The 18th-ranked SU women suffer their 1st loss of the season

The SU women picked a bad night to have an off game. Syracuse shot a season-low 29% from the field and couldn’t keep up with North Carolina falling on the road 92-68.

Tiana Mangakahia played through a foot injury that she suffered last week at Miami, but the star guard was not herself. Tiana finished with just three points in 17 minutes of action. Her backcourt mate, Kiara Lewis, was hampered by foul trouble much of the night and also struggled. Lewis finished with 10 points on 3-for-15 shooting from the field.

Syracuse was led by Emily Engstler who produced a double-double, 18 points, and 10 rebounds.

North Carolina, meanwhile, had three players who scored more than 20 points. Petra Holesinska dropped in 21 points for the Tar Heels, Deja Kelly added 22, and Janelle Bailey led all scorers with 25.

UNC scored the first nine points of the contest and never looked back.

With the loss, SU drops to 4-1 on the season. Next up for the Orange is a trip to Boston College on Sunday at 2 p.m.