Orange crush Boston College to earn 10th victory

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team was firing on all cylinders Wednesday night as they defeated Boston College 76-50 to give the Orange their 10th victory of the season.

Syracuse trailed 1-0 after a Boston College free throw early on, but quickly grabbed the lead and never looked back. The Orange busted the doors off this game after a 27-6 run closed out the first half.

Buddy Boeheim led all scorers with 22 points shooting 4-for-7 from three, Elijah Hughes was second in scoring with 19 points, and led the Orange with 5 assists.

Syracuse as a team shot 52.9% from the field, 44.4% from three and were a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line.

The Orange were also clicking on defense, as they held the Eagles to just 35.1% shooting, and not a single Boston College player reached 10 points on Wednesday.

Syracuse has now won two straight to pull their ACC record to an even 3-3.

The Orange have a few days off before they head south to take on Virginia Tech for the second time this season. The Hokies won the first matchup 67-63.

The game is set for a noon tip-off on Saturday, Jan. 18.