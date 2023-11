SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack was a guest on ESPN Syracuse Orange Nation Radio program on Tuesday.

In the nearly 20 minute interview, Wildhack discussed the state of the Syracuse football program. He also broke down the new ACC scheduling model and NIL opportunities at Syracuse.

You can listen to the full interview with John Wildhack by clicking on the video player above.