“The thing we come together most with is football:” Syracuse QB battle heating up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time this preseason, the quarterbacks met with the media, as the battle for the starting QB job heats up. Redshirt junior Tommy DeVito and transfer Garrett Shrader look like the two prime candidates to be under center come week one.

DeVito has started 15 games in his four year career at Syracuse. Tommy missed most of last season though with an injury. Garrett Shrader is a transfer from Mississippi State. The sophomore comes to Syracuse after starting four games with the Bulldogs in two seasons.

Syracuse opens its season on the road at Ohio on September 4.