“This game isn’t pretty when you go 2 for 18” Jim Boeheim following the win over Northeastern

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) -- Monday the Atlantic Coast Conference named James J. Phillips, Ph.D.; as the new ACC commissioner.

Phillips brings more than three decades of experience in Division I athletics. He succeeds John Swofford, who was the head of the ACC since 1997 and announced he was retiring in June 2021 earlier this year. ACC Board Chair Kent Syverud from Syracuse University was very complimentary of this hire.