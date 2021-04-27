Three Syracuse players taken in PLL Collegiate Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Three Syracuse stars heard their names called in the PLL Collegiate Draft on Monday night, extending Syracuse’s lead in having the most players drafted to play professional lacrosse of any school.

Star defensive midfielder Peter Dearth was the first ‘Cuse player taken off the board, joining the Atlas Lacrosse Club with the 17th overall pick. Stephen Rehfuss (Cannons Lacrosse Club) and Jamie Trimboli (Redwoods Lacrosse Club) were both selected in the fourth round.

Syracuse now has 67 players who’ve been selected in professional lacrosse drafts, three players ahead of Maryland, who has the next most with 64

Dearth – an All-American defensive middie – Dearth is the first three-time captain in Syracuse lacrosse history. He has played in 58 career games, has 95 career ground balls and caused 23 turnovers at SU. He has also posted 16 goals and six assists in his career.

Rehfuss is one-of-25 players on the Tewaaraton Award Nominee list this season. He joined the 100 assist club earlier this season and enters this weekend’s game with 177 career points. Only nine players in program history have more assists than Rehfuss’ 102. He is also a captain this season.

Trimboli is one of the most prolific scorers from the Orange midfield in program history. With 89 career goals, only six players have more career goals out of the midfield at Syracuse than Trimboli. The Victor, N.Y. native is a two-time team captain.

Syracuse’s three selections is tied for the third-most of any school, behind Denver (5) and Notre Dame (4) in this year’s draft.