Tiana Mangakahia leads the way for Syracuse in 50-39 win over Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In her first game back since beating breast cancer, Syracuse redshirt senior Tiana Mangakahia led the Orange to a win in their season opener against Stony Brook 50-39 Sunday afternoon.

All eyes were on Mangakahia Saturday, as she took the floor for the first time since March 2019. The Syracuse senior made her presence felt early, as she assisted on Syracuse’s first points of the game and had seven of the Orange’s 13 first quarter points. Mangakahia wound up finishing the afternoon with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. All of which were team highs for Syracuse.

In that top ten recruiting class that Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman brought to Syracuse, freshman center Kamilla Cardoso showed her potential on Sunday. Cardoso was second on the team with 14 points and she tied Mangakahia for the team lead in rebounds with seven. The 6-foot-7-inch freshman also had two blocks for the Orange.

Syracuse jumped out to a 15-7 lead against Stony Brook and held their advantage on the scoreboard throughout the entire game Sunday. Stony Brook pulled within three points of the Orange at the beginning of the second half, but that would be as close as the Seawolves would get to pulling off the upset.

The 23rd ranked Orange move to 1-0 on the year and will take on Lincoln University (PA) on Wednesday, December 2 at 7 p.m in Syracuse.