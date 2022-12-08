SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Dino Babers is losing his top defensive assistant to another “Power” 5 program. Defensive coordinator Tony White is heading to Nebraska to take on the same role for the Cornhuskers’ new head coach Matt Rhule.

White came to Syracuse is 2020 with his 3-3-5 scheme. Since his arrival, SU has steadily improved on defense. This past season, the Orange ranked among the Top 35 in the country in both total defense and scoring defense.

Sources tell NewsChannel 9 that Nick Monroe will take over the role of DC for the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota. Monroe has been on Babers’ staff since the two were at Bowling Green together. Monroe served as SU’s defensive passing game coordinator this season while working primarily with the safeties.