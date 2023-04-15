CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 1 Syracuse scored twice in the final four minutes to record a 14-12 victory against No. 5 North Carolina in women’s lacrosse action on Saturday. The Orange improved their record to 15-0, 7-0 in ACC play, and matched the longest winning streak in program history with the victory.

Meaghan Tyrrell moved into second place on Syracuse’s all-time points list with her performance against the Tar Heels. She recorded six points, increasing her career total to 394. That figure puts her one ahead of head coach Kayla Treanor’s 393 and two behind Katie Rowan’s 396 for first place on the career leader list.

Delaney Sweitzer anchored the Orange defense with 15 saves, which tied her career high, two caused turnovers and six ground balls. It marked her sixth 10+ saves performance of the season.

The Orange led, 8-6, at halftime, but North Carolina (11-3, 6-2) tallied back-to-back goals to start the second half to even the score at 8-8. The squads traded goals before Olivia Adamson and Natalie Smith scored back-to-back goals to send the Orange to the fourth quarter with an 11-9 advantage.

The Tar Heels wouldn’t go away, again netting two straight goals to even the score at 11-11. With the game tied at 12-12, Megan Carney scored on an assist from Emma Tyrrell with 3:51 on the clock to give Syracuse the lead for good. Emma Tyrrell added an insurance goal with 1:12 on the clock off the assist from Emma Ward for the 14-12 final.

Emma Tyrrell matched her season high with six points (4g, 2a), while Smith recorded her first hat trick of the year.

Syracuse’s 15 consecutive wins matches the 2012 squad’s 15-game winning streak. Overall, it’s the sixth double-digit win streak in program history.

The Orange snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Tar Heels as well as North Carolina’s 41-game home winning streak.

Syracuse closes out the regular season with against No. 7 Boston College on Thursday, April 20 at the SU Soccer Stadium.