SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 1 Syracuse remains undefeated after a 19-10 victory against No. 19 Clemson on Saturday at CNS Stadium at Cicero North Syracuse High School. The Orange extended their winning streak to 14 games, leaving them one shy of tying the school record.

Olivia Adamson paced the ‘Cuse offense with a career-high seven points on four goals and three assists. She also recorded a career-best 14 draw controls, helping the Orange to a 20-13 advantage in the draw circle. On the defensive end, Delaney Sweitzer made 13 saves for her fifth double-digit save performance this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Emma Ward scored three of her season-high five goals during the first quarter to help Syracuse (14-0, 7-0) to a 7-2 lead after 15 minutes of play. Adamson and Meaghan Tyrrell also scored twice during the opening quarter.

Sierra Cockerille and Megan Carney scored back-to-back goals to give the Orange their largest lead of the first half at 9-3 before Hanna Hilcoff found the back of the net with 21 seconds on the clock to cut the advantage to 9-4 at halftime.

The Tigers (10-5, 2-5) scored the first two goals after intermission to get within three, but that was as close as Clemson would get to closing the gap. Tyrrell scored an unassisted goal at the 5:53 mark of the third quarter to spark the Orange on a 6-1 scoring run to close out the third quarter that gave Syracuse a 15-7 lead.

Maddy Baxter and Ward extended the ‘Cuse scoring run into the final period as it took its largest lead of the day at 17-7 with 11:35 remaining. Savannah Sweitzer’s goal with 1:24 remaining gave the Orange five multiple goal scorers and the 19-10 victory.

OF NOTE

The win was Syracuse’s eighth against a ranked opponent this season. The Orange’s strength of schedule currently ranks No. 6 in the nation.

Tyrrell finished with five points (4g, 1a), increasing her career total to 388. She now trails head coach Kayla Treanor by five points for second place on Syracuse’s all-time points list. Treanor recorded 393 points from 2013-16.

The game was played in front of 2,643 fans, which ranks as the second-highest single-game total in program history. The Orange lead the nation in attendance this season.

UP NEXT

Syracuse visits defending national champion North Carolina on Saturday, April 15. Opening draw in Chapel Hill is set for 12 p.m.