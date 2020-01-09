SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse athletics fans have the chance to purchase Tought4T warm-up shirts. The shirts were made to honor Tiana Mangakahia, the Orange point guard who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
The men’s and women’s warm-up shirts are available online via Fanatics at shop.cuse.com, the Syracuse University Bookstore, Manny’s and Shirt World.
Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go to Tiana and her family.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: We’re in store for a warm-up after chilly Thursday
- New Trump administration rule could speed up infrastructure, but impact climate
- Tough4T warm-up shirts now on sale
- State of the State: Cuomo pushes to ban vape products and ads
- State of the State: Cuomo presses telecoms to block robocalls
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App