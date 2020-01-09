Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Tough4T warm-up shirts now on sale

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse athletics fans have the chance to purchase Tought4T warm-up shirts. The shirts were made to honor Tiana Mangakahia, the Orange point guard who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The men’s and women’s warm-up shirts are available online via Fanatics at shop.cuse.com, the Syracuse University Bookstore, Manny’s and Shirt World.

Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go to Tiana and her family.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected