Trill Williams and Sean Tucker earn ACC weekly honors

Syracuse Orange defensive back Trill Williams (6) run in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Following Syracuse’s 37-20 win over Georgia Tech, two members of the program have earned player of the week honors from the ACC.

Freshman running Back Sean Tucker has been named Running Back of the week while junior defensive back Trill Williams earned Defensive Back of the Week.

Tucker is the first SU rusher to reach 100+ since Moe Neal had 163 yards in a win over Louisville on November 23, 2019. He is the first freshman to do so since 2015. Tucker finished with 24 carries for 112 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Williams caught his first interception of the season, and scored a touchdown on another following a lateral from freshman Ja’Had Carter. His interception came in the first quarter and he returned it 47 yards leading to a SU offensive touchdown. His touchdown came in the fourth quarter. It’s his second defensive touchdown of his career. He also had 5 tackles and broke up two passes.

The Orange are in its first bye of the season, but will be back in the Carrier Dome to face Duke on October 10th. That game will kickoff at 12:30pm and air on ACC Regional Sports Network.