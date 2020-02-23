Trimboli’s five-goal performance pushes #5 Syracuse past #7 Army 9-7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team rallied behind senior Jamie Trimboli’s five-goal performance on Sunday to defeat seventh ranked Army College 9-7.

Trailing 5-2 at halftime, Syracuse’s Trimboli quickly erased the deficit scoring three goals in less than five minutes. The senior from Victor, N.Y. also scored the Orange’s go-ahead goal unassisted with less than six minutes remaining in the game.

Trimboli has 11 goals through three games, which leads Syracuse.

The Orange were sluggish in front of their home crowd to begin Sunday’s contest, scoring only two goals in the first half. The fifth-ranked Orange rebounded for 7 goals in the second half, including four unanswered goals to end the game and complete the comeback victory.

Also etching their name in the Orange scorebooks on Sunday was junior Brendan Curry who picked up two goals and two assists. Redshirt sophomore Tucker Dordevic and redshirt junior David Lipka also pitched in with a goal of their own.

Syracuse senior goalkeeper Drake Porter collected 18 saves in the Orange’s victory.

The 3-0 Orange will welcome in Hobart to the Carrier Dome on Friday, the game is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. start time. It will also be Syracuse’s last game in the Dome for the season, as roof renovations will force the team to play their remaining home games at Cicero-North Syracuse high school.

