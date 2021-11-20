Tucker breaks Syracuse’s single season rushing record

(WSYR-TV) — It took a little longer than expected for Sean Tucker to make news Saturday in Raleigh.

42 years later. Joe Morris’ record falls.@seantucker2020 is your new single-season rushing leader at Syracuse pic.twitter.com/SlcYZmAWjc — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) November 20, 2021

But #OrangeNation was pleased with the running back as he broke the single season rushing record vs. North Carolina State.

Tucker, who needed just 11 yards coming into the game, didn’t eclipse the mark until early in the second quarter. The sophomore running back had -3 rushing yards in the first quarter, but had back-to-back runs of 10 and 17 yards to break the record.

Joe Morris broke Larry Csonka’s single season record back in 1979. Csonka was atop the list for 12 years; Morris has been the Orange’s single season rushing king for the last 42. Now no. 34 stands alone.

Along with Saturday’s record, Tucker is battling for some national honors. Tucker is among the national leaders in both rushing and yards from scrimmage. He also is up for both the Maxwell Award and the Doak Walker Award as a semifinalist.

Members of the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast their votes and three finalists will be named Tuesday, November 23.

The 2021 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 9, 2021, on ESPN.

Along with the Maxwell Award, this is the second major award Tucker is a semifinalist for.