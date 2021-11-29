Tucker Critical of Play-Calling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The soft-spoken Sean Tucker caused a stir on social media Monday afternoon with a critical comment about SU’s play-calling against Pittsburgh.
Tucker has made it a ritual to tweet out his thoughts after every game. Normally, he focuses on his own performance. After the Pitt game, however, the second-year running back added: “I wanted to do so much more but I don’t call the plays.”
It should be noted that the man responsible for calling the plays, offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, was fired on Sunday.
Tucker had a record-breaking season. He finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards with 1,496. That total is the most in a single-season ever at Syracuse. The previous record was held by Joe Morris.