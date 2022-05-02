(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse men’s lacrosse leading scorer, Tucker Dordevic, has announced he is entering the transfer portal.
“My class is in many ways, and in every way … a band-of-brothers. I came in with them, and I’ve now chosen to go out with them,” Dordevic wrote in a goodbye letter to fans.
Dordevic scored 47 goals in his fifth season with the Orange after switching positions from midfield to attack, and was a Tewaaraton semifinalist for the best lacrosse player in the country.
But the move comes a surprise to fans, because Dordevic told Syracuse.com in March that he was staying with the Orange.
Syracuse, who lost this past weekend to Notre Dame, 18-11, finished the season 4-10. It is the first time in program history that a Syracuse team lost ten games.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, as does every program, but what I will remember most is how thrilling it all was! This team…they are forever my family,” Dordevic wrote.
The latest downs just so happens to come during SU legend Gary Gait’s first season as the men’s head coach. This also marks the first time Syracuse men has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament since 2007.
Below is the full transcript of the Tucker Dordevic goodbye letter:
These past five years at Syracuse have been the greatest of my life. The University, and this program, have given me so much that I am truly grateful for. I wouldn’t trade my experiences for anything in the world. However, after much angst and contemplation, I’ve made the very difficult decision not to return for a sixth season at Syracuse University and I will formally be entering the transfer portal.
I have been wrestling with this decision for quite some time, and I did not want my departure to cloud or detract from our efforts as a team. With the season now behind us, it’s time for me to announce my departure. My class is in many ways, and in every way … a band-of-brothers. I came in with them, and I’ve now chosen to go out with them. This decision is very hard for me. Syracuse will always be my home. I will always bleed Orange and Blue. While this season was difficult on the field, it did not impact my decision. I truly believe in this program and the staff, and the positive direction they are headed, this decision is strictly what’s best for me personally. The time has now come for me to close one chapter of my life and begin another.
It was my childhood dream to play for this storied program. In some respects my journey to Central New York from Oregon was a quirk of fate. Many thanks to Ryan Powell, and thanks of course to Coach John Desko, for taking a chance on me! You made my dreams come true. I will be forever indebted to you both.
There is no amount of gratitude that I can express to all of the coaches that I’ve worked with over these last five years at ‘Cuse, current and past. Coach Gait, Coach Pietramala, Coach March, Coach Simmons, Coach Missen, Coach Rogers, Coach Donahue … all I can say with my utmost respect and deepest appreciation is thank you …!!! And of course, many thanks to Michele Giordano for helping me so much with my academics and to our athletic trainer and my friend, Troy Gerlt, both who are truly like family to me. Thank you, too, to the amazing Syracuse fans, for all your continued support.
Lastly, please know that I’ve absolutely loved every minute of my time as part of this amazing program. Every practice, every game, win or lose … has been special. We’ve had our ups and downs, as does every program, but what I will remember most is how thrilling it all was! This team…they are forever my family.
With a very heavy heart, and with much love, affection, and appreciation for you all,
Sincerely yours,
Tucker Dordevic