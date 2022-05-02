(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse men’s lacrosse leading scorer, Tucker Dordevic, has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

“My class is in many ways, and in every way … a band-of-brothers. I came in with them, and I’ve now chosen to go out with them,” Dordevic wrote in a goodbye letter to fans.

Dordevic scored 47 goals in his fifth season with the Orange after switching positions from midfield to attack, and was a Tewaaraton semifinalist for the best lacrosse player in the country.

But the move comes a surprise to fans, because Dordevic told Syracuse.com in March that he was staying with the Orange.

Syracuse, who lost this past weekend to Notre Dame, 18-11, finished the season 4-10. It is the first time in program history that a Syracuse team lost ten games.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, as does every program, but what I will remember most is how thrilling it all was! This team…they are forever my family,” Dordevic wrote.

The latest downs just so happens to come during SU legend Gary Gait’s first season as the men’s head coach. This also marks the first time Syracuse men has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament since 2007.

Below is the full transcript of the Tucker Dordevic goodbye letter: