Tucker named an All-American by ESPN and The Athletic

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Vinny DePalma #42 and teammate Bryce Steele #2 of the Boston College Eagles tackle Sean Tucker #34 of the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome on October 30, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Turns out, national college football writers were pleased with Sean Tucker’s performance too.

The star running back for the Orange picked up two All-American honors from ESPN and The Athletic.

Tucker was tabbed as a first teamer by the World Wide Leader and named to The Athletic’s second team.

During his sophomore season, Tucker set the program single-season rushing record with 1,496 yards. That was good enough to finish fourth nationally. He also scored 14 touchdowns and had a program-record nine 100-yard rushing games, including seven straight – also a program record.

Along with becoming a semifinalist for the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards, Tucker is expected to earn more All-American honors when NCAA’s teams are named Thursday, December 9.