Two SU players earn All-ACC honors

RALEIGH, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Redshirt senior punter Sterling Hofrichter (Valrico, Fla.) and sophomore safety Andre Cisco (Valley Stream, N.Y.) were named All-ACC by the Associated Press on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Hofrichter was picked to the first team, while Cisco received second-team honors.

A finalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter, and an All-ACC First Team selection by the conference, Hofrichter leads the league with 29 punts downed inside the 20-yard line. He averaged 43.9 yards on 69 punts this season, only 10 of which were returned for a total of 17 yards (1.7 avg.). His 43.03 net average ranks third nationally.

Cisco, who garnered All-ACC Second Team recognition from the conference last week, led the ACC during the regular season with five interceptions despite missing three games due to injury. Additionally, he ranked fourth on the Orange with 65 tackles and tied for the team lead with 10 passes defended. Cisco also caused one fumble and recovered another.

Clemson’s Travis Etienne repeated as the wire service’s ACC Offensive Player of the Year. Etienne’s teammate Isaiah Simmons was voted the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (Newcomer of the Year) and Louisville’s Scott Satterfield (Coach of the Year) captured the AP’s other top awards.

The Associated Press All-ACC Teams and individual award winners were determined by a vote of 14 sports writers who regularly cover the league for newspapers or broadcast outlets.

Syracuse finished with a 5-7 overall record in 2019 and won two of its last three games.