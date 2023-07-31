SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for reasons to be optimistic about the upcoming season for the Syracuse Orange, look no further than the team’s two offensive stars.

Syracuse University has the benefit of a veteran quarterback who’s entering his fifth year of college and an NFL caliber receiver who’s probably going to be playing on Sunday’s next fall. Today, those two received some national recognition.

Quarterback Garrett Shrader and tight end Oronde Gadsden II have been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List that’s given to the nation’s top player.

Shrader and Gadsden are two of 85 players on the Maxwell List, making Syracuse one of just 16 schools to have multiple players up for the award.

“Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024,” stated Syracuse University Athletics.

Shrader has been named a team captain for the second year in a row. He’s already put himself in the top ten of eight different categories at Syracuse University, including completions and passing yards.

As for Gadsden, he led all tight ends last season nationally in receiving yards with 969. That earned him a spot on the ACC’s first team as a sophomore.