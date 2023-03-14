SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse junior attacker Emma Ward and senior goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer have been honored for their performances in the Orange’s win against Notre Dame last Saturday. Ward is the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while Sweitzer is the ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

Ward posted career-highs in points (8) and assists (7) against the Fighting Irish. She assisted on four of the Orange’s first five goals as Syracuse jumped out to a 5-1 lead. Ward added two more assists in the second quarter to help push the lead to 10-3 at halftime. Her seven assists tie for the second-highest single-game total in program history.

Sweitzer made eight saves against the Fighting Irish. She also caused a career-high three turnovers and tied her career best with six ground balls in the victory. Three of her saves came against Fighting Irish free-position attempts. After Notre Dame cut the Orange lead to four at the end of the third quarter, Sweitzer made three saves in the final 15 minutes to help secure Syracuse’s seventh consecutive victory.

The No. 2 Orange (7-0) look to remain unbeaten when they visit No. 9 Loyola on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m.