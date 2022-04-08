SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse junior Emma Tyrrell will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a lower body injury earlier this week in practice.

Tyrrell has started all 12 games for the Orange and leads the team in assists with 20. In addition, she ranks third in points (50) and goals (30), while her 64 draw controls are second on the team. Tyrrell was a member of the Tewaaraton Award Watch List and named a midseason All-American by Inside Lacrosse.

The No. 4 Orange host No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.