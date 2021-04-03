Villanova transfer Cole Swider commits to Syracuse

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

No. 2 Syracuse had its six-game winning streak to start the season snapped in a 17-6 loss at No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday in Chapel Hill. "What a Carolina team," Syracuse head coach Gary Gait said. "They were incredibly athletic and all over the place and played with extreme confidence. They demonstrated why they are the No. 1 team in the country. We didn't step up our game. We started out strong but then we played to a lower level. Some of that had to do with the way Carolina played. They didn't make any mistakes and they made it tough for us. The good news is that it's just the regular season so we get a chance to get better and learn from it." Syracuse (6-1, 4-1) jumped out to an early lead, scoring three of the game's first four goals. Meaghan Tyrrell gave the Orange a 1-0 advantage just 1:03 into the game. After a North Carolina goal tied the score, Sam Swart and Megan Carney found the back of the net before Tyrrell recorded her second of the day to put the Orange up 4-1 at the 20:01 mark. Tyrrell's goal would be the last for Syracuse in the first half as North Carolina scored nine unanswered goals to take a 10-4 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Tar Heels' leading scorer Jamie Ortega scored four goals during the run to go along with an assist. North Carolina (11-0, 5-0) scored the first goal of the second half to extend the scoring run and push the lead to 11-4 before Tyrrell halted Syracuse's scoring drought of 28:40 with her third goal of the day. She scored again less than three minutes later to cut the deficit to 12-6, but that was as close as Syracuse could get.