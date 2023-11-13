SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – After an exhilarating offensive performance from the Orange on Saturday against Pittsburgh, two key players were recognized this week by the ACC. Dan Villari was named ACC Co-Running back of the week while Chris Bleich was named Offensive Lineman of the Week.

From ACC Communications:

Dan Villari- “Villari set a new Syracuse record for most rushing yards by a tight end, the highest total on record by an FBS tight end in at least a decade. He ran for 154 yards on 17 carries, averaged 9.1 yards per carry, and scored a touchdown. He entered the game with two career carries for three yards collegiately. Villari’s total was part of a Syracuse offensive effort that ran the ball for 392 yards and two scores in the victory over Pitt at Yankee Stadium.”

Chris Bleich- “Bleich graded out as the top offensive lineman for Syracuse, paving the way for an offense that ran for 392 yards in a win over Pitt at Yankee Stadium. The Orange averaged 6.0 yards per carry on the day behind the offensive line performance. Bleich and company opened running lanes for three different Syracuse rushers to cross the 100-yard threshold on the afternoon – the first time three Syracuse players have gone over 100 yards in the same game since 1997. He also finished with six knockdown blocks in the win. The honor is the second conference weekly award for the lineman.”

Syracuse looks ahead to travel to Georgia Tech this weekend then finish their regular season with a home game against Wake Forrest. Kickoff for that game will be at 2 p.m. at the Dome.