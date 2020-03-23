VOTE: Best SU football player of all time

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Elijah Hughes will be pursuing a dream whenever it is that basketball resumes. On Saturday evening, Hughes tweeted a thank you to Syracuse fans and that he would enter the NBA draft process.

Hughes was an All-ACC first team selection this season after leading the ACC in scoring with 19 points per game. After transferring from East Carolina, Hughes played in 66 games with Syracuse. He finishes his Orange career with 1,075 points in two seasons. Dating back to his time with ECU, Hughes finished with 1,269 collegiate points.