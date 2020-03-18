Closings
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

VOTE: Best SU men’s basketball team, Round 3

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In this “bracketless” time, we thought we’d have some fun and set up our own bracket to vote on. Please vote in the matchups we set up. In this case, we’re looking at memorable SU basketball teams. Please vote each day this week as we work our way down to the best SU Men’s Basketball team of all time.

Voting closes at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Best SU men’s basketball team, Bracket 1
No. 1 seed: 2003 (National Champions)
No. 7 seed: 1996 (John Wallace, NCAA runner-up)
Best SU men’s basketball team, Bracket 2
No. 3 seed: 1987 (Lost to Indiana in finals)
No. 4 seed: 1989 (Elite Eight — Douglas, Thompson, Coleman, Owens)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected