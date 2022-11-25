SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Twenty years after playing a major role in Syracuse’s first NCAA Basketball Championship, Gerry McNamara ’06 and Hakim Warrick ’05 will have their Orange jerseys hoisted to the Dome rafters. The jersey retirements will take place on Sunday, March 4 when Syracuse hosts Wake Forest at 5 pm in the JMA Wireless Dome. McNamara and Warrick will join their NCAA Championship teammate Carmelo Anthony and 13 other former Orange standouts in an elite group of Syracuse men’s basketball student-athletes who have had their jerseys retired. The group also includes Dave Bing, Roosevelt Bouie, Derrick Coleman, Sherman Douglas, Dennis DuVal, Billy Gabor, Vic Hanson, Lawrence Moten, Louis Orr, Billy Owens, Rony Seikaly, Wilmeth Sidat-Singh and Dwayne ‘Pearl’ Washington.

McNamara virtually took over Central New York during his Syracuse University basketball career. By the time his four-year tenure on “The Hill” was completed, he had earned a spot among the most recognizable players in program history.

His freshman season was nothing short of spectacular as the Orange raced all the way to the 2003 NCAA Championship. In the 2004 NCAA Tournament, McNamara tallied a career-high 43 points against BYU to help SU into the “Sweet 16.”

In 2004-05, McNamara earned first-team All-BIG EAST Conference recognition and was named to the league’s All-Tournament Team. He made 107 3-points during the season, a school record. McNamara led the Orange to the 2006 BIG EAST Tournament championship and was presented with the Dave Gavitt Award as the most outstanding player in the event. McNamara was a first-team all-conference selection again. Syracuse earned NCAA Tournament spots in 2005 and 2006, making it four straight years for McNamara.

McNamara competed in the NBA Developmental League and participated in a preseason training camp with the Utah Jazz before opting for a career in coaching. McNamara returned to Syracuse to join the Orange staff as a graduate assistant prior to the 2009-10 season and was promoted to a full-time assistant before the 2011-12 campaign. Syracuse has made NCAA Tournament appearances in nine of his 13 seasons as an assistant and reached the Final Four in 2013 and 2016. He was part of a staff which guided the Orange into the Sweet 16 in 2018 and 2021.

McNamara’s Syracuse Accomplishments

-Starter on the 2003 NCAA Championship Team

-Played on four NCAA Tournament teams

-Member of the 2006 BIG EAST Tournament Championship Team

-A 2006 Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American

-He started all 135 games he played in with the Orange

-One of six players to score 2,000 career points at Syracuse

-Ranks fourth in career scoring with the Orange (2,099 points)

-Remains the school record holder in season (107) and career (400) 3-point field goals

Has three of the top four single season 3-point totals at Syracuse

-Established the top two single-season free-throw percentage marks, including the record from 2002-03 (.909)

-Converted .888 of his career free-throw attempts, another school standard.

-Owns the Syracuse standard for career minutes played (4,799) and career minutes played average (35.5)

-Ranks second in career steals

-Topped the team in steals in three of his four years

-Is third in career assists at Syracuse

-Led the Orange in assists all four seasons

Warrick enrolled at Syracuse in 2001 with his lanky, 6-8 frame, and left four years later with an NCAA Championship and All-America honors to his credit.

After starting 19-of-35 games as a rookie, Warrick became a fixture in the Syracuse first five, starting all 100 contests in his final three campaigns at the collegiate level. The Orange were NIT participants in Warrick’s freshman campaign and just one year later, he was suiting up with the most successful squad in program history.

Syracuse posted a 30-5 overall record in the 2002-03 campaign that was capped by the NCAA Championship. Warrick emerged as a key player and put his own exclamation point on the special season by blocking a last-second Kansas 3-point field goal attempt in the title tilt. He was named the BIG EAST Conference Most Improved Player and third team all-conference.

He led Syracuse in scoring and rebounding averages as a junior and a senior. The 2003-04 club advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16, while the 2004-05 squad won the BIG EAST Tournament Championship. Warrick was a first team all-conference honoree in his final two seasons and earned the 2005 BIG EAST Player of the Year honor and Dave Gavitt Award as tournament MVP.

Warrick was selected in the first round and 19th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He played eight seasons in the league with Memphis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Phoenix, New Orleans and Charlotte. He is currently in his second year as an assistant coach for the G-League Unite, a developmental team in the NBA G League based in Henderson, Nevada.

Warrick’s Syracuse Accomplishments

-2004-05 consensus All-American

-Named 2005 first-team All-American by the Associated Press and NABC, second team by The Sporting News, Sports Illustrated and USBWA, and third team by the Basketball Times

-In 2003-04, he received second-team All-American recognition from ESPN.com and The Sporting News, and third-team honors from the Associated Press and NABC.

-Started on the 2002-03 NCAA Championship team

-Member of the 2004-05 BIG EAST Tournament championship team

-2004-05 BIG EAST Conference Player of the Year

-2004-05 BIG EAST Conference Dave Gavitt Award (tournament MVP)

-One of six Syracuse players to surpass 2,000 career points

-Ranks fifth in career scoring (2,073 points) at Syracuse

-Led the Orange in scoring average and rebound average as a junior and senior

-The 726 points he scored as a senior represented the program’s seventh-best single-season total

-He accumulated 1,025 career rebounds (fourth overall) and is one of just five Syracuse players to surpass 1,000 boards.