Live Now
Chase for the Championship
Closings
There are currently 13 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: 1-on-1 with Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach John Desko

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The No. 5 ranked Syracuse men’s lacrosse team once again has championship aspirations. The Orange head into the 2020 season off a 9-5 campaign a year ago.

NewsChannel 9’s Mario Sacco sits down with Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach John Desko prior to the season opener with Colgate on Friday, February 7th.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected