WATCH: Babers talks with media looking ahead to Louisville game Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Head Football Coach Dino Babers answers the media’s questions looking ahead to Friday’s game at Louisville.
The Orange are 1-7 overall. The team travels to Louisville, Kentucky for a 7 p.m. kick.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine
- ‘This is not an Upstate or Downstate issue’: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 numbers
- Journey to Tokyo: Meet the man watching the waves during 2021 Olympics
- Partnership with Google.org will help New Yorkers find social services
- Nedrow man facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a child
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App