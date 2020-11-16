WATCH: Babers talks with media looking ahead to Louisville game Friday

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Head Football Coach Dino Babers answers the media’s questions looking ahead to Friday’s game at Louisville.

The Orange are 1-7 overall. The team travels to Louisville, Kentucky for a 7 p.m. kick.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected