STONY BROOK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- In her first game back since beating breast cancer, Syracuse redshirt senior Tiana Mangakahia led the Orange to a win in their season opener against Stony Brook 50-39 Sunday afternoon.

All eyes were on Mangakahia Saturday, as she took the floor for the first time since March 2019. The Syracuse senior made her presence felt early, as she assisted on Syracuse’s first points of the game and had seven of the Orange’s 13 first quarter points. Mangakahia wound up finishing the afternoon with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. All of which were team highs for Syracuse.