WATCH: Coach Babers holds weekly press conference

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Head Football Coach Dino Babers is set to speak with the media via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. where is expected to talk about Saturday’s loss to Duke and the injury to quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected