WATCH: Coach Babers holds weekly press conference Orange Nation Posted: Oct 12, 2020 / 11:15 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 12, 2020 / 11:31 AM EDT SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Head Football Coach Dino Babers is set to speak with the media via Zoom at 11:30 a.m. where is expected to talk about Saturday’s loss to Duke and the injury to quarterback Tommy DeVito.
