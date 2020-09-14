WATCH: Coach Babers and the Orange looking ahead to Pitt game this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After losing its season-opener against North Carolina this past Saturday, Head Coach Dino Babers and the Orange are looking ahead to their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, September 19.
You can watch Babers’s weekly press conference beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the video player above.
