WATCH: Coach Babers and the Orange looking ahead to Pitt game this weekend

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After losing its season-opener against North Carolina this past Saturday, Head Coach Dino Babers and the Orange are looking ahead to their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, September 19.

You can watch Babers’s weekly press conference beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the video player above.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected