WATCH: Coach Quentin Hillsman addresses the media after picking up 300th win vs. Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hear what Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman had to say after Syracuse’s upset victory over fifth ranked Louisville.

The 59-51 victory was Hillsman’s 300th career victory as a coach.

