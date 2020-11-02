Dino Babers holds weekly media briefing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- After committing three turnovers in Saturday’s game against Wake Forest, Syracuse senior quarterback Rex Culpepper was benched as the Orange lost 38-14.

One week removed from their game against Clemson, Syracuse was looking to right the ship against Wake Forest. Unfortunately for Syracuse, the Demon Deacons jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.