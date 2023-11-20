SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack made comments and answered questions related to the future of the Syracuse University football program.

Dino Babers was fired Sunday less than 24 hours after losing to Georgia Tech in Atlanta Saturday night. Babers was the head coach at Syracuse for eight seasons compiling an overall record of 41-55 and 20-45 in the ACC. Babers had just two winning seasons at SU, 7-6 in 2022 and 10-3 in 2018.

The search is on for a new coach.

The Orange has one more regular-season game Saturday when they host Wake Forest at 2 p.m. inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

The team is one win away from becoming bowl-eligible. It would be the second consecutive season that the Orange have qualified for post-season play.

