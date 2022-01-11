Watch: G-Mac breaks down Syracuse’s slow start

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse men’s basketball assistant coach Gerry McNamara joined Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia on the radio version of “Orange Nation” Tuesday. The SU legend talked about their upcoming game vs. Pitt inside the dome, SU’s slow start to the season, and how this Orange team compares to the one Gerry played for in 2006. You can watch the entire interview in the video player above.

Orange Nation can be heard weekdays from Noon to 2 p.m. on ESPN Syracuse, or you can watch the show on Cuse Sports Talk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

