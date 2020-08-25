WATCH: Head Coach Dino Babers meets with the media

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse football team is two weeks away from its season opener against North Carolina.

Head Coach Dino Babers met with the media on Monday for his weekly session over Zoom.

He discussed the pending players still to make their decision to opt-out, the teams first scrimmage on Sunday and how the overall team is playing catch up with the missed spring practice and adjusted preseason.

To watch his full Zoom session, watch the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected