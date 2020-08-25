WATCH: Head Coach Dino Babers meets with the media

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse football team is two weeks away from its season opener against North Carolina.

Head Coach Dino Babers met with the media on Monday for his weekly session over Zoom.

He discussed the pending players still to make their decision to opt-out, the teams first scrimmage on Sunday and how the overall team is playing catch up with the missed spring practice and adjusted preseason.

