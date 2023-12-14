SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse women’s basketball head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, now in her second season with SU, sat down for an interview with Mario Sacco for Orange Nation.

Legette-Jack discussed her time with the Orange so far as they sit at 8-1 on the season, as well as adjusting to ACC competition.

She also discussed her recent health scare involving a non-cancerous brain tumor, which she had removed at the end of September.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.