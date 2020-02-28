WATCH: Interview with Syracuse basketball assistant coach Gerry McNamara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Every week heading into NewsChannel 9’s Orange Nation, Sports Director Steve Infanti meets with Syracuse assistant basketball coach Gerry McNamara.
The two discussed the back-to-back wins over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh and previewed North Carolina this coming weekend. They also talked about SU great John Wallace having his jersey retired on February 29th.
You can watch the full interview above.
