WATCH: Interview with Syracuse basketball assistant coach Gerry McNamara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Every week heading into NewsChannel 9’s Orange Nation, Sports Director Steve Infanti meets with Syracuse assistant basketball coach Gerry McNamara.

The two discussed the back-to-back wins over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh and previewed North Carolina this coming weekend. They also talked about SU great John Wallace having his jersey retired on February 29th.

