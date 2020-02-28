WATCH: Interview with Syracuse basketball assistant coach Gerry McNamara

RALEIGH, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) - Syracuse ended the road portion of the regular season Thursday with a 69-60 loss to No. 8 NC State (24-4, 13-4 ACC) in Raleigh, N.C. Kiara Lewis recorded her second consecutive 20-point game in the defeat and Emily Engstler scored her 250th point of the year. The Orange (15-13, 9-8 ACC) return to the hardwood Sunday afternoon to host Boston College (17-11, 10-7 ACC) at the Carrier Dome in the final regular-season game of the year.

"NC State is a quick, athletic team. They were first to the glass today and it didn't help that we missed a lot of shots," head coach Quentin Hillsman said. "They did what they do. They have a lot of balance and they scored a lot of points with other players."