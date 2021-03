NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) -- In answering a question from NewsChannel 9 at a briefing in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is "actively look at" changing the rule that forces restaurants and bars to close at 11 p.m. during the pandemic.

Wednesday afternoon, Governor Cuomo said, "We are actively looking at it. We're looking at the data. I join you in the desire to do it. If we can do it safely, we will."