WATCH: Jim Boeheim meets with the media following Syracuse’s Carrier Dome finale loss to North Carolina Orange Nation Posted: Feb 29, 2020 / 11:27 PM EST / Updated: Feb 29, 2020 / 11:27 PM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse closed out its home schedule with North Carolina inside the Carrier Dome more more time this season. The Orange fell to the Tarheels 92-79. Watch Head Coach Jim Boeheim’s full post game press conference above.
