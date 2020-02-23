WATCH: Jim Boeheim meets with the media following Syracuse’s win over Georgia Tech

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse got a much needed win over Georgia Tech, coming from behind to top the Yellow Jackets 79-72.

SU scored 52 points in the second half. Watch head coach Jim Boeheim’s full post game press conference.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected