(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange lost to their longtime rivals, the Villanova Wildcats at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night. Jim Boeheim joined the radio version of Orange Nation on Cuse Sports Talk to tell Steve and Paulie want went wrong at the basketball mecca. He also broke down their game Saturday vs. Georgetown.

You can watch the entire interview in the video player above. Orange Nation airs Monday-Friday on ESPN Syracuse from noon-2 p.m. It also streams on Cuse Sports Talk.