Wildhack gives his ‘State of SU Athletics’ press conference

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a year like none other in college athletics due to the pandemic, Syracuse Athletic Director, John Wildhack, addressed the media about the state of his programs.

Wildhack was proud of way SU was able to complete their games amidst a global pandemic. And he said moving forward, Syracuse’s ability to move to full capacity this fall is going to be based on the community and their willingness to get vaccinated.

“(The way) people can control their own destiny, and ensure that we have full capacity, is to get vaccinated. The county gave us numbers today; 65% of residents in Onondaga County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So, if we can get that over 70%, then it’s only going to help our cause… We’ve made tremendous progress, but we are not yet out of the woods. And the best way to ensure full capacity, is too get vaccinated.” John Wildhack – SU Athletic Director

Capacity is also pared with the university’s 2021-22 budget. Wildhack says the university took the necessary measures this past academic calendar to be in a good place, but will still be conservative in spending until they are able to have full capacity at games.

Along with those topics, Wildhack touched on the following:

SU women’s lacrosse coaching search

NILs and SU’s willingness to embrace it

Wildhack’s pending five-year anniversary as AD

A possible Boeheim succession plan

The concerning amount of transfers with SU women’s basketball this past offseason

The Jesse Scanlan situation

SU retiring women’s numbers at The Dome

