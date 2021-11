SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse made easy work of Lafayette Tuesday night. The Orange took down the Leopards 97-63 with a complete team effort.

Joe Girard III lead the team in scoring with 20 points while going 5-5 from behind the arc. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim combined for 36 points. Jimmy scored 18 points in his Orange debut.

You can watch Jim Boeheim’s press conference in the video player above.