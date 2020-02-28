WATCH: One-on-One with Syracuse junior Bourama Sidibe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Junior center Bourama Sidibe may have played his best back-to-games in a Syracuse uniform.

Sidibie finished with 6 points and 10 rebounds against Georgia Tech in a 79-72 win, followed by his third career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Pittsburgh, 72-49. Through 28 games this season, Sidibe is averaging 5.5 points per game and 6.9 rebounds. He leads the Orange with 33 blocks and is also second on the team with 23 steals in 17 ACC conference games.

You can watch his full interview with Mario Sacco above.