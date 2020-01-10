WATCH: One on One with Syracuse Junior Forward Marek Dolezaj

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

This past Tuesday, Syracuse junior forward Marek Dolezaj scored his 500th career point in an SU uniform. Dolezaj, a native of Bratislava, Slovakia is averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Orange this season.

Marek sat down with our Mario Sacco to discuss everything from what playing at Syracuse means to him, to what his favorite meals are back home.

