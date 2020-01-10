Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH: One on One with Syracuse Junior Forward Marek Dolezaj

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

This past Tuesday, Syracuse junior forward Marek Dolezaj scored his 500th career point in an SU uniform. Dolezaj, a native of Bratislava, Slovakia is averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Orange this season.

Marek sat down with our Mario Sacco to discuss everything from what playing at Syracuse means to him, to what his favorite meals are back home.

You can watch the full interview with Marek Dolezaj by just clicking the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected