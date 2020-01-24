WATCH: One-on-one with Syracuse redshirt-junior Kiara Lewis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kiara Lewis has taken over the keys to the Syracuse offense this season stepping into the starting point guard role.
She leads the Orange in scoring this season making the most of her expanded role. The redshirt junior sat down with our Mario Sacco to discuss her new role, transferring from Ohio State and more.
You can watch the full interview above.
